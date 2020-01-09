‘Come on, slut, handcuff me!’ Outburst after races punch-up

A WARWICK man faces jail time after he called a female police officer a 'f-----g slut' during a drunken brawl at the Roma Races, Warwick Magistrates Court heard today.

Jake Jason Langan and his brother were involved in a five-man punch-up at the Roma Turf Club on November 16 when police were forced to intervene, according to police prosecutor Ken Wiggan.

As partygoers moved out of the way to avoid being hit, a female police officer attempted to arrest Langan.

Sgt Wiggan told the court the officer fell to the ground, another man fell on top of her, and she struggled to get out from underneath him.

During this time, Langan allegedly resisted arrest, moving his arms around to avoid being cuffed, and began to "hurl abusive language" at the police officer.

"He called her a 'f-----g slut'," Sgt Wiggan said.

"He said, 'Come on, slut, handcuff me!'"

Langan pleaded guilty to the public nuisance offence.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Langan's behaviour was "disgusting" and "un-bloody-acceptable."

It is the second time Langan has been charged with a public nuisance charge and Sgt Wiggan suggested Langan may have "some issues that he needs some assistance with."

Langan told the court he was "extremely apologetic" for the event but Mr Manthey wasn't buying it.

"If you were fair dinkum you would have gone into that police station and apologised to her face," Mr Manthey said.

When Langan claimed he had a "lengthy discussion" with the female officer immediately after the event, wherein he did apologise, Mr Manthey adjourned the case to call the officer in question.

"Remorse, for me, is a big thing," Mr Manthey said.

"I've been bulls--tted before and it comes back to bite people big time.

"Imprisonment is an option."

The female officer in question, however, had just finished a night shift and was unable to be reached.

Given the seriousness of the case, the Magistrate advised Langan to seek legal representation, send the officer an apology letter, and adjourned the case until March 23.

The date was chosen to allow Langan to "enjoy" his holiday to Singapore on February 24, one of three overseas holidays the man plans to take this year.

"The top of my concern, as far as sentencing, is that officer has accepted that apology," Mr Manthey said.