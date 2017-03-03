Come share a cuppa for Seniors Week

THERE'S nothing better than a cup of tea and a home-made treat.

Tyalgum Community Hall is again hosting a free morning tea and concert on Wednesday, March 8 as part of Tweed Shire Seniors' Week celebrations.

Co-organiser of the Tyalgum event, Dennis Scanlon, said local businesses were offering special menus and pricing for visitors who decided to stay on in the 1908 vintage village to enjoy lunch in "The Heart of the Caldera”.

Along with the morning tea starting at 10.30am, when children and their teachers from the Tyalgum Public School will be at the hall with drawings, paintings and stories to share with our guests, who are coming from Tweed Coast to Ballina and surrounding areas. The children will then open the concert with items which they have been preparing for the entertainment of the audience - a wonderful sharing over three generations. Many of the seniors hardly ever see their grandchildren - many of the children seldom see their grandparents - but if you want to witness "perfectly natural” you should come to see the absolute joy in the faces of our young children and our very "senior” guests. Sheer and absolute joy.

The morning tea will start at 10.30am on Wednesday. A free bus is running from Tweed Heads, picking up at Murwillumbah and returning after the concert. For details and bookings, call Auriel Bartrim at 0429 985 395. For concert enquiries, call Dennis on 0427 328 633.

Guests will then be taken on a musical tour of old favourites from Ireland, Italy, Russia, Israel and the Gypsy Countries with Dennis and Jan on piano and violin, solo items from the fine voice of soprano Janelle Berry, the dance artistry of Tahja, with her fairy godmother and ancient Egyptian dancing themes.

The grand finale comes with a singalong tour in a hearty session of old favourites from the past which are so much enjoyed by the audience - who love to become the "choir”. The original and still the best karaoke.

