Comeback keeps Marlins' title run alive

Kieran Duncan played a crucial role in the Marlins comeback against Nerang, and slotted the equaliser in extra-time to secure a 3-all draw for his side.

Tweed United has kept their spot on top of the Coast League 1 ladder after rescuing a point against fellow challengers Nerang on Tuesday night.

In their second game in three days, the Marlins extended their unbeaten run to eight games after a stunning comeback from 2-nil down to secure a 3-all draw against Nerang to remain two points clear of Mudgeeraba.

In an entertaining game, Nerang took a 2-0 lead into half-time courtesy of a double to Kane Lincoln.

Tweed started strongly after the break, before a well taken Jacob Wheatley strike got the visitors on the scoreboard.

Wheatley also played a crucial role in levelling the scores when he laid a cross on for Michael Kolovos, who headed home the equaliser.

The Marlins' had Nerang on the ropes, but a misjudged clearance hit a Tweed defender on the arm, gifting Nerang a penalty which was slotted by Sam King.

With only injury time remaining, the Marlins' character came to the fore when they forced a corner.

Sending the whole team forward, goalkeeper Sam Fowler proved the unlikely hero when he outsmarted two Nerang defenders to cross the ball into the penalty area.

After a goalmouth scramble, Kieran Duncan took his chance, driving the ball into the back of Nerang's net to claim the draw.

Marlins' assistant coach Nathan Mulhearn was proud of the character and fight players showed in the comeback.

"We knew Nerang would come out strong and that we would have to stay defensively strong early on. Unfortunately, we were unable to do this and the boys were disappointed in their play at half time,” Mulhearn said.

"We changed a couple of things tactically and the players responded well. Particularly our midfield of Matt Noble, Dylan Criddle and Duncan lifted their work rate and allowed us to gain control of the match.”

The Marlins now face third-placed Southport today at Arkinstall Park, which Mulhearn said gives the side another opportunity to test themselves against a contender.

"Southport present a different challenge and we will need to make sure we limit their opportunities to score and we take ours,” he said.

The action kicks off at 1.45pm with reserves, before the main game at 4pm.