Comedian set to bring the laughs

Steven J Whitely is set to perform at the best free comedy night in the Tweed.

STEVEN J Whitely is a household name of Australian comedy who has been performing stand up ever since his mate Adam Hill suggested he write a five minute routine.

Since those humble beginnings, Whitely has performed at every major Australian Comedy Festival and has supported many of the big national and international acts including Steady Eddie, Chris Franklin, Greg Fleet, Gary Who and Jimeoin, Stephen K Amos and Ed Byrne.

After a short break from professional comedy in 2010, Steven bounded back into the Brisbane comedy scene, taking up the reigns from where he had left off, performing at some of the most respected comedy stages around Brisbane such as The Basement @ Gold Coast Arts Centre, Sit Down Comedy Club, Bohemia Bar and The Bank, to name just a few.

That year also saw Steven move into MC roles at Brisbane Comedy and Corporate Events, including performances at the University of Queensland Annual Gala Ball, REDdy For A Laugh, and the University of Queensland SOPA Annual Event. Whitley has also worked as the co-Producer of Thursday Night Live, Brisbane.

One of the most consistent Australian comedians touring today, Whiteley never misses a beat or a punch line. Well crafted and expertly delivered content which takes the piss out of everything that life entails.

Not to be missed, come on down to Kingscliff Bowls Club, to see the Steven J in action.

Whitely will be supported by Matt Ford, the winner of The 2010 National Class Clown Competition who has had regular appearances at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Adelaide Fringe Festival and Brisbane Comedy Festival.

Kingy Comedy

When: 7.30pm, August 9

Where: Kingy Bowls Club

Tickets: Free