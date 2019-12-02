Comedian’s outrageous audience demand

Pete Davidson is taking extra precautions to protect his comedy shows.

The Saturday Night Live star, 26, is reportedly making attendees of his shows sign a $US1 million ($A1.48 million) nondisclosure agreement before admission.

One fan, who attended a show at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Fransico, posted screenshots of the contract and detailed its demands on Facebook, according to Consequence of Sound.

"I got an email today informing me that in order to see this show I have to sign a nondisclosure agreement," the post said.

"In that NDA the signer CANNOT GIVE ANY INTERVIEWS, OPINIONS OR CRITIQUES about it in ANY form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking."

Fans headed to Pete Davidson’s latest shows will have to sign a hefty NDA.

The poster also claims that the contract gives Davidson's team the right to confiscate, seize and destroy any phones or cameras that breach the agreement, and that any breach will require a $US1 million payment in damages and legal fees.

"I understood and was willing to consent to the initial request of locking up any phones or cameras brought to the event, but I think this a bit ridiculous and over the top," she said.

"I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don't want their routines rebroadcast, but it's rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it. Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!"

RELATED: Pete Davidson reveals mental health struggle

RELATED: Pete's 'savage' Ariana Grande tattoo cover-up

Consequence of Sound alleges that the NDAs have been employed by Davidson since at least November 7, when he performed in Minneapolis.

Sources were able to confirm to Variety that Davidson intended to hand out the NDAs at a Chicago show on November 30, as well.

The screenshots also say that any fans who don't sign the NDA will not be granted admission, but will be given a full refund.

Neither Pete Davidson or the Sydney Goldstein Theater immediately responded to Fox News' request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.