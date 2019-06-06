Comedy coming to Kingscliff bowlo

FUN TIME: Popular comedian Anne Howe will be on the stage at the Kingscliff Bowls Club on Thursday, June 13.

FUN TIME: Popular comedian Anne Howe will be on the stage at the Kingscliff Bowls Club on Thursday, June 13. Andrea Thompson

THERE will be plenty of laughs from one of Australia's best storytellers when Anne Howe hits the comedy stage at the Kingscliff Bowls Club next Thursday.

The comedy night will showcase a pair of entertaining and hilarious performers who have brought their acts to many audiences.

Howe has been touring Australia for the last decade, after bursting on to the scene in 2009 winning the prestigious Green Faces Comedy award for up-and-coming talent, held in Canberra.

Since then Howe has drawn plenty of laughs by retelling stories of life as a beauty therapist and how she lost her virginity twice.

Howe will be supported by New Zealand-born Polynesian powerhouse, Aaron Pratt.

Standing at just under 190cm tall and weighing 180kg, Pratt is considered one of the best value-for-money comedians, with an impressive dollar to kilogram ration.

The pair will be on the stage from 7.30pm next Thursday, June 13, at the Kingscliff Bowls Club.

Entry to the comedy evening is free.