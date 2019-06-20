Menu
Comedian, author and journalist Mandy Nolan will be performing in Kingscliff tonight.
Comedy event raising money for a good cause tonight

Michael Doyle
by
20th Jun 2019 8:00 AM

IT IS a comedy night for a good cause, featuring local talent and a nationally recognised star.

Stars of Tweed Shire Comedy Club has allowed everyday Tweed residents to be mentored by comedian, Many Nolan.

Tonight's event will be raising money for Cancer Council .

Funds raised from Stars of Tweed Shire will fund world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey.

The event will be hosted at Babalou Weddings and Events, Level 1, 102 Marine Parade, Kingscliff, from 6pm tonight.

Click here for tickets to the event.

