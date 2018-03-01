Comedy returns to Kingscliff with Peter Berner

ON SHOW: Peter Berner will be at Kingy Comedy next week.

HE'S among Australia's most loved comedians and broadcasters, and will next week bring his comedy talents to the Tweed Coast.

Peter Berner, who has been performing comedy for almost three decades, will star in the next instalment of Kingy Comedy next Thursday, March 8.

Berner launched his career as a stand-up comedian in 1988 and has graced the stage of a host of top-tier festivals including Melbourne Comedy Festival. Sydney Comedy Festival, Adelaide Comedy Festival and Just For Laughs.

He has since then been constantly writing new material.

He has appeared in ABC TV's Backberner (1999-2002), The Einstein Factor (2004-2009) and more.

The National Art School graduate is also an artist and cartoonist and has held exhibitions around the world.

Berner will be supported by comic virtuoso Peter Willey at the Kingy Comedy show.

Willey is a versatile funnyman, guitarist and singer and has been involved with Australia's top professional comedy clubs in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

His keenly perceived insights into suburban culture and relationships has become the focus of Peter's fresh, funny routines, his continually surprising and accessible comedy has audiences of all types in hysterics.

Kingy Comedy will be held at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club from 7.30pm next Thursday.

The club is located at 131 Marine Parade, Kingscliff.

Visit kbbc.com.au.