Comedy takes a detour on trip north

Daniel McKenzie
| 15th May 2017 7:30 PM
Murwillumbah Theatre Company presents classic comedy Travelling North from May 26 to June 11.
Murwillumbah Theatre Company presents classic comedy Travelling North from May 26 to June 11. Contributed

TAKING the road less travelled is sure to deliver big laughs for a local theatre company.

The brilliance of playwright David Williamson will be on show when classic comedy Travelling North takes a road trip to the Tweed via the Murwillumbah Theatre Company later this month.

Fresh from their successful production of The Real Inspector Hound, which was preceded by a warming adaptation of children's classic Ali Baba, the production company keeps the fun and laughs coming with their latest instalment.

Incorporating a range of topics into their productions, the theatre company has covered a range of genres, with the likes of Wind In The Willows, A Midsummer Nights Dream, The Vicar of Dibley and The BFG making an appearance in the past.

In David Williamson, they have one of Australia's most significant and prolific playwrights, with a string of successful plays (and films) to his credit including Stork, The Removalists and Don's Party.

Travelling North is his first play to have strong female voices out front - and is all the better because of it.

It premiered in 1979, the year David Williamson moved from Melbourne to Sydney, which proved to be a major milestone in his life.

It is regarded as a tribute to the generations that fought for change in the years leading up to the early 1970s, when this play is set.

Director Penny Irving has worked in professional and amateur theatre for 30 years. Since travelling north herself, Penny has directed the play Honour and run a director's workshop for The Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby.

This will be her first play with Murwillumbah Theatre Company, with Travelling North set to be staged at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on May 26 and 27 and June 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7.30pm.

There are two matinees on June 4 and 11 at 2pm. Tickets are $20 and are available online at online, from Electronics Murwillumbah in Main St, or at the door.

  • Seating is cabaret style, BYO food and drink.
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  comedy entertainment murwillumbah civic centre murwillumbah theatre company music production theatre travelling north tweed entertainment

