‘Comfy’ $50 item we all bought in 2020

2020 was the year we adopted a range of new habits, including one that probably made your bank account cry: online shopping.

According to THE ICONIC, Australians spent the equivalent of 1123 years browsing their online store this year - aka a casual half a billion minutes.

End of year data released by the online store reveals we were all about choosing function over fashion when it came to our shopping habits for the year, probably thanks to us all spending so much more time at home.

This white tee is THE ICONIC’s most popular item. Picture: Instagram/@jasminelittlewood1.

THE ICONIC's best-selling item for the year was the Assembly Label Logo White Cotton Crew Tee, which at a cool $50 was the perfect staple to take you from Zoom meetings at your kitchen bench to a Netflix marathon on the couch.

Assembly Label is a Sydney-based brand founded in 2011 by Damien Horan and Daniel Oliver.

The company is known for its cotton basics, which have been praised as "T-shirt heaven" and "so comfortable" by fans of the brand.

Coming in second as the most popular item was Superga 2750 Cotu Classic, with the canvas shoes the top-searched product on THE ICONIC's website for the year.

The top is by Assembly Label, whose basics have been praised as “T-shirt heaven”. Picture: Instagram/@kaenaustralia.

Understandably interest in loungewear increased too, with THE ICONIC seeing a 77.45 per cent increase in track pant sales compared to 2019.

In a year when many Aussies complained of massive delays getting their online orders THE ICONIC managed to buck the trend, with 70 per cent of purchases getting delivered within 24 hours.

In a statement THE ICONIC's CEO Eric Berchtold said that while "2020 has tested us like no other year ever has", it had proved successful for the online retailer.

"With 16 million visits to THE ICONIC each month, I've been blown away by the strides and achievements that we have made this year, and feel proud to lead such an amazing company of changemakers creating the future of retail in Australia and New Zealand," she said.

Originally published as 'Comfy' $50 item we all bought in 2020

It costs $50 and is by Assembly Label. Picture: Instagram/@theorganisedmind_.

THE ICONIC’s second most popular item were these Superga runners.