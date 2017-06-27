Coming here's like winning the lotto

Guest speakers at the Refugee Week event at Murwillumbah Library (from left) Akram Naffeh, Gilles Forget and Mohamed Musa.

ONE father left his home just after his child was killed, while another walked for 20 days in the desert to escape.

These were the experiences of refugees interviewed by researcher Gilles Forget for a PhD study.

Mr Forget, of Kingscliff, a Canadian migrant, shared some of his findings with an audience at Murwillumbah Library during a Refugee Week event on June 22.

He interviewed 19 fathers from 11 different countries in Africa, the Middle East and south-east Asia.

"The main focus was trying to understand the journey and the challenges of fathers settling in Australia,” he said.

"Refugees are only a small proportion of all the migrants. Some waited 20 years for their humanitarian visa.

"The main things they shared with me were 'the flight', 'the wait' and 'the hope'.

"The flight is how all participants' journeys start. They flee from their home and their country. It is neither a planned journey nor a desired one.”

One father said: "I lived many years in a refugee camp with, you know, no hope of tomorrow.

"When you apply for settlement, it takes a lot of time. For me it took five years before the interview, and from there it took me another two years, which is seven years before I received my visa.

"All through that period, I lived another seven years putting everything on hold in hoping that tomorrow I'm going.”

Mehriet Berhe, a refugee from Eritrea, serves tea at the Refugee Week event at Murwillumbah Library. Yvonne Gardiner

While refugees are waiting, they're hoping to win the "lotto of resettlement”, Mr Forget says.

"They didn't choose to migrate. They don't choose the country where they go.

"There's a lot to learn, not only the language - taking the bus, getting the money from the teller.

"It's not as easy as they would wish, or we would wish.

"For them, coming to a country like Australia is a great opportunity.”

Mr Forget said refugees looked for support when they arrived in Australia.

"What they wish is to be socially included. They want their children to be well educated,” he said.

Cultural shocks faced the fathers in Australia, like not being the breadwinner as their wives and daughters could work.

Two Eritrean refugees also shared their stories at the Refugee Week event, held with assistance from the Multicultural Families Association.