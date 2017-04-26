Coming together to shine light on solar

BRIGHT IDEA: Enova Community and COREM are organising a bulk buy of solar power in partnership with Suncrowd.

A SECOND round of bulk-buy events will be held in the Tweed in coming weeks after a strong response from residents to a proposal to find a cost-effective way to purchase solar energy.

Suncrowd will hold events at Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah in May, giving residents access to solar and battery technology in a way that is easy and accessible - and at lower prices.

The bulk buy will cover eight local government areas: Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Clarence Valley, Kyogle and Richmond Valley.

Residents are invited to attend one of the two events, where they'll receive one-to-one advice from local energy experts, meet the technology suppliers and access bulk discounts.

The Tweed is a leader in the uptake of solar PV technology in NSW, with more than 30% of houses in the region already having solar and 10,500 solar systems now installed.

Murwillumbah resident and renewable energy advocate Jock Mackenzie, one of over 700 people who registered to attend a community bulk buy event in April, sees the bulk buy as an opportunity to be a part of the solution to rising grid issues in the area, and climate change by reducing dependence on fossil fuels as an energy source.

"We've been wanting to get solar for some time. I have spoken to solar sales people before but got completely bamboozled and had no confidence in being able to make the right decision,” he said.

"I'm excited about the bulk buy idea because it will enable us to access lower prices than if we were to do it on our own, but also because there'll be considerable help to work out the size of the system and the financials without the hard sell.”

The Tweed events will take place at South Tweed Community Hall on May 3 from 6pm and Murwillumbah Civic Centre on May 8 from 6pm.

To find out more or to RSVP for an event, visit www.suncrowd.com.au/ bulk-buy/northern-rivers-2017.