Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CommBank services down for customers

by Anthony Piovesan
26th Apr 2021 11:46 AM

 

Commonwealth Bank's online banking service is down, leaving thousands of people unable to use their cards.

Commonwealth Bank confirmed it was "aware of an issue impacting cards" on Monday morning.

"Credit cards, debit cards and some card settings may be unavailable right now," it said on its website.

"Some payments may also be unsuccessful. We're working urgently to fix this as soon as we can.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

More to come

Originally published as CommBank services down for customers

More Stories

commbank editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith blasts military top brass

        Premium Content ‘Disgusting’: Roberts-Smith blasts military top brass

        News Australia’s most decorated war hero has delivered a scathing attack on the Australian Defence Force and says a royal commission is “desperately needed.”

        State member backs community's calls for more police

        Premium Content State member backs community's calls for more police

        News The state member for Tweed has put his name behind a petition calling for more...

        Woman flown to hospital after horse fall

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after horse fall

        News The Westpac Rescue helicopter was able to take the injured person to the Gold Coast...

        Woman found driving unlicensed and unregistered

        Premium Content Woman found driving unlicensed and unregistered

        News Tweed Byron Police Area Command officers were conducting a proactive patrol on...