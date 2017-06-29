23°
News

Commitment to find new home for Murwillumbah SES

Alina Rylko
| 29th Jun 2017 1:11 PM
Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant and SES Commander Wayne Pettit at Murwillumbah SES.
Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant and SES Commander Wayne Pettit at Murwillumbah SES. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MURWILLUMBAH SES headquarters was 'untenable' and the NSW Government has promised to work with Tweed Shire Council to find a new home, Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant said on Wednesday.

The commitment was made with a $25,000 funding boost each for Lismore City and Tweed Shire Councils' mayoral flood appeals, and a new $179,000 Mercedes light storm vehicle for Murwillumbah SES.

The minister agreed "the landslip situation is untenable" for the unit which sits precariously in a floodplain and has responded to 680 requests for assistance in the past 12 months.

NSW emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant announced a new light storm truck for Murwillumbah SES on Wednesday.
NSW emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant announced a new light storm truck for Murwillumbah SES on Wednesday. Scott Powick

"I'll just give you the assurance that I'm still working on ... the opportunities ... to find you a more secure longer term site," Mr Grant said.

"First we're looking around at what potential sites may be available ... secondly, it's the mechanics of how we would then fund that.

"That's a job that we'll keep beavering away at to give you some light at the end of the tunnel."

The $50,000 boost to Tweed and Lismore mayoral appeals will assist residents who previously failed to meet selection criteria of other State and Commonwealth disaster relief funds.

Mr Grant was lobbied by MPs Thomas George and Geoff Provest to release the funds, singling out Uki as one of the communities affected by hardship.

 

Lismore MP Thomas George, Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant, SES Commander Wayne Pettit and Tweed MP Geoff Provest at Murwillumbah SES.
Lismore MP Thomas George, Emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant, SES Commander Wayne Pettit and Tweed MP Geoff Provest at Murwillumbah SES. Scott Powick

East regions NSW SES Director Kaylene Jones welcomed the addition of the new vehicle, which will assist Murwillumbah's unit of 107 volunteers, who responded to 190 of 500 rescues during the March-April floods.

"Our volunteers are selfless heroes," Lismore MP Thomas George added.

"They are quick and efficient and this new vehicle will help them better serve the community well into the future."

Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal

Round 2 applications are open until Friday, July 7. Applications can be completed online.

For more information or assistance with an application, contact the Tweed Council Customer Service Team 02 6670 2400.

Lismore Flood Appeal

Applications have now closed and funds are currently been distributed.

 

NSW emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant said a new site is being sought for Murwillumbah&#39;s SES unit.
NSW emergency services and police Minister Troy Grant said a new site is being sought for Murwillumbah's SES unit. Scott Powick
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore floods 2017 lismore mp geoff provest minister troy grant murwillumbah ses tweed mp geoff provest tweed shire council

Hastings Point unhappy with Hollywood over movie set

Hastings Point unhappy with Hollywood over movie set

THE tiny coastal community of Hastings Point is taking aim at Hollywood over its lack of consultation before closing part of the town to film.

BEER COLUMN: Rich drops best for temperature dip

Fire Falcon beer.

CHEERS TO BEERS with Bob Anthony

'Australian Legends World' theme park to also house 2500

Artist impression of Songcheng group’s planned Theme Park at Carrara.

The theme park will come with its own new suburb.

Bikies and body bags: The wannabe thug life of Ace Hall

Ace Hall: Gangster life of would be bikie whose body was dumped after shooting

Police have denied reports that Hall was a bikie club member

Local Partners

Caravan owner hits out at park boss: 'He should be ashamed'

“TO BE told ‘you’ve been there for 30 years, you’ve had your time’, who limits time? Does it mean to say that if you’re 80 you’ve had your time you can die?”

13 Reasons why bullying is a no go

ANTI-BULLYING: St Joseph's College students Anish Khoosal, Jade Scott, Lucy Neilson-Senise and Oscar Winters with principal Scott Thomson.

St Joseph's College students take anti-bullying initiative

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

Arguably One Of The Best Positions In Coolangatta Set High On Kirra Hill

12/32 "Summit House" Powell Crescent, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 499,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 8 JULY 2017 11:00 - 11:30AM An ideal property choice for those looking for in town living without breaking the budget. Comprising...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 Tender Closes 07...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Detonate or Renovate?

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Price Guide...

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north towards Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

Don&#39;t Pass this Buy!

1/5 Natasha Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

Here you have an immaculately presented, exceptionally low maintenance duplex bigger than a lot of houses! Whether looking for a first home, last home or an...

STUNNING BEACHSIDE HAMPTON&#39;S INSPIRED RESIDENCE @ SALT

12 Cathedral Court, Kingscliff 2487

House 4 4 2 $1,800,000 ...

Situated in the upmarket seaside Village of 'Salt' located on the beautiful Tweed Coast, this Hampton's inspired home is less than 300m to the beach.

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 $818,000

Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close to the River, boat ramp and major shopping centres. All...

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 $540,000 ...

Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly suited to its natural surrounds. Built in the late 80's it...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $510,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!