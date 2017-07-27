Committee key to helicopter rescue service

TIME TO HELP: The rescue service will form a Regional Advisory Committee.

BUSINESS and community leaders are being called on to form the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service's first Regional Advisory Committee for the Northern Rivers and North Coast Region.

The rescue service's chief executive officer Richard Jones said the committee would act as advisors for the board and management team on local matters.

"Through strong local governance and advice on matters such as community partnerships and fundraising, the RAC will play a key role in our future,” he said.

"It will ensure the community's rescue helicopter continues its life-saving work free of charge throughout the Northern Rivers and North Coast.

"We receive wonderful support from our local community and the RAC will ensure our strategic direction and partnerships continue to serve the community's best interests.”

He said a chairperson and eight members from the community would form the the committee. They will be chosen by considering skills, experience and qualifications.

Expressions of interest close on August 7. Phone 1800 155 155.