Commmonwealth Games embrace Fingal legend

TRADITION: The Spirit of Churaki will be performed as part of the Festival 2018 celebrations.

TRADITION: The Spirit of Churaki will be performed as part of the Festival 2018 celebrations. Contributed

THE traditional indigenous story of the coast's first lifesaver will be the jewel of the 12-day Commonwealth Games entertainment program

The Spirit of Churaki production tells the story of Churaki, a Coodjingburra man of the Bundjalung tribe, who watched out across the ocean from Greenmount Hill to make sure nobody drowned.

Lead artist collaborator Kyle Slabb said the musical production tells the story of Churaki's heroism when he rescued a man known as Mr McGonagil in 1911.

"He's not just a mythical hero or superman kind of figure, he was a real person,” Mr Slabb said.

"The performance encompasses the story of Churaki's commitment to his community and protecting people in the water.

"To maintain the story of one of our ancestors, it was important to maintain cultural integrity and make sure we created a true representation of one of our people.

"The voice of the land and his story, the story of what his spirit was about and what our people are about was really reflected in the music, the performance and the visual.”

Violent Femmes bass guitarist Brian Ritchie has also lent a hand to the production by creating the music for the show.

The Spirit of Churaki will be performed on the Surfers Paradise Main Stage on Thursday, April 12 from 7pm and is free.