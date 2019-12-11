Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Gurney from Blackriver with his VY SS Commodore ute. Picture: Evan Morgan
Steve Gurney from Blackriver with his VY SS Commodore ute. Picture: Evan Morgan
Offbeat

Commodore fans express shock at axing

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLDEN Commodore fans and owners have expressed their shock at the axing of the Australian favourite.

Holden broke the news yesterday that it will no longer manufacture the Commodore due to declining sales, and many commentators have said it marks the end of an era not only for car enthusiasts, but also an Australian way of life.

"It's just quintessentially Aussie," said Commodore owner Steve Gurney, who has a 2003 VY SS Commodore ute dedicated to drifting.

"It's sad to see it go, but that's the way it goes I guess - things change."

Townsville motorsport driver Garth Edwards, who has raced a Commodore ute at the Townsville 400, said the model would be irreplaceable.

"It's hard to see something that became so iconic come to an end," he said.

"A lot of kids grew up knowing what a Commodore is and many of us had one as their first car.

"They're built really tough; it's a shame they've stopped manufacturing."

More Stories

cars holden holden commodore manufacturing motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed detective shares insight into crime trends, prevention

        premium_icon Tweed detective shares insight into crime trends, prevention

        Crime Theft, sexual assault and internet scams were just some of the topics covered by Tweed – Byron Police District’s crime manager at this month’s Tweed Chamber of...

        IN COURT: 34 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 34 people in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        Corruption watchdog finalises probe

        Corruption watchdog finalises probe

        Politics Tom Tate allegations passed to Queensland's Independent Assessor.

        Hail storm expected to hit Northern Rivers

        Hail storm expected to hit Northern Rivers

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology says wild weather will hit Northern Rivers.