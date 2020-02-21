Menu
’Common sense’: Candidate’s call to pause light rail

by Brianna Morris-Grant
21st Feb 2020 4:15 PM
A SECOND mayoral candidate has called for the roll-out of the Gold Coast light rail network to be paused.

Virginia Freebody today cited "common sense" and high costs as a reason to put a stop to expanding the tram lines down to Coolangatta.

She joins fellow candidate Mona Hecke, who has previously called for the tram network to be "paused".

Ms Freebody said during the latest Mayoral debate this morning that she planned to advocate pushing heavy rail down to Gold Coast Airport instead.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate speaks while fellow candidates Mona Hecke, Virginia Freebody and Brett Lambert watch at this morning’s debate. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant.
"I just think common sense is the biggest thing," she said.

"The light rail at the moment is impacting our roads and congestion. I'm not saying not forever, just not at this time, not until we get our roads sorted.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate is in favour of expanding the light rail, and is campaigning to take it through to the airport.

Mayor Tate wants to see the line continue direct to Coolangatta alongside the Varsity Lakes heavy rail extension once Stage 3A is finished in 2023.

