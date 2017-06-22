Commonwealth Games 2018: Tickets to be released today

HUNDREDS of thousands of would-be spectators will find out today if they've secured tickets to next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

More than 1.2 million ticket requests have been processed by organisers for the Games next April.

But many will miss out on their chosen event.

Among the most popular sessions were the opening ceremony and rugby sevens final.

The netball final was oversubscribed by five times.

Games chairman Peter Beattie said people who had applied for tickets will today receive emails advising them if they've been successful.

"Today is an exciting day for hundreds of thousands of spectators who will be awarded tickets across every single GC2018 competition session," he said.

"The strong demand for tickets in this initial phase again justifies our family-friendly ticket prices and reaffirms what a great atmosphere fans will experience during GC2018 from April 4-15 2018."