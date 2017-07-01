Commonwealth Games planning on track

Games athlete Sally Pearson will be among those utilising the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation's Transport Operation Plan.

THE Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) hopes a transport blueprint will manage congestion and travel headaches during the Games.

Released on Wednesday, the GC2018 Transport Operations Plan (TOP) has outlined the way for 1.2 million ticketed spectators and thousands more workforce members, volunteers, athletes, officials and media to get to venues, while keeping the Gold Coast and event cities moving.

Jointly developed by the GOLDOC, the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the City of Gold Coast, the plan provides information about proposed changes to public transport services and road networks during GC2018.

"We all know that well planned and efficient transport operations will be critical to the success of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games,” GOLDOC Chairman Peter Beattie said.

"The TOP details some key enhancements to the transport and road networks to support the Games, including a network of park and ride sites, Games shuttle buses and additional heavy and light rail services.

"It considers the Brisbane to Gold Coast corridor and highlights the best ways of travelling between the two centres by road or rail.”

A draft TOP was released on November 30, 2016, and during a three-month consultation period, extensive liaison with the transport industry, and face-to-face meetings with 188 business owners and operators was conducted, while almost 550 people provided feedback via survey.

Three key areas of focus were spectator access to venues, M1 reliability and changes to local area road networks during the Games.

"Planning has been under way for some time to make sure the transport system can effectively balance the needs of the athletes, officials, spectators, workforce, volunteers and regular commuters during the Games,” Mr Beattie said.

"Right across the transport network, we are acting on suggestions made during the consultation period, such as locating bike racks as close to venues as possible and promoting walking and other forms of active travel.”

The final TOP expands on the GC2018 Transport Strategic Plan released in 2014 and takes into account forecast travel requirements, the competition program, previous feedback from key stakeholders and learnings from major Gold Coast and other cities events.

GOLDOC CEO Mark Peters said while there'll be increased demand on traffic networks and transport, releasing the TOP would allow people to plan ahead.

"We ask everyone, residents, businesses and industry to get on board to make sure we meet the transport challenges and keep the Games moving,” Mr Peters said.

"All travellers will be given the right tools to navigate their journey during the Games.”

Detailed transport operational planning will continue until the Games begin on April 4, 2018. Visit gc2018.com/transport for TOP details.