A major Australian bank is experiencing issues with its online banking services, with customers unable to login.
Commonwealth online banking crashes

by Rhiannon Tuffield
1st Apr 2021 7:28 PM
Commonwealth Bank users are experiencing issues with online banking, with customers unable to login to the NetBank service.

The bank confirmed its services were down and has told customers its IT team was looking into the issue.

"We are aware some of you are experiencing difficulties accessing our services and we're currently investigating," a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson said on Twitter.

 

Originally published as Commonwealth online banking crashes

commonwealth bank netbank

