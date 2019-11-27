Community choir to make debut for good cause

Leading members of The Choir Pott in reherasal ahead of their debut on the weekend is musical difrector Helen Bub-Connor. Photo: SUE BECKINSALE

Leading members of The Choir Pott in reherasal ahead of their debut on the weekend is musical difrector Helen Bub-Connor. Photo: SUE BECKINSALE

THERE will be music in the air at Pottsville at the end of the month when the The Choir Pott makes its public debut at the community hall.

The community choir will be giving its first performance on Saturday with proceeds of the concert going towards a local charity.

Directed by experienced musician and educator Helen Bub-Connor, The Choir Pott was founded almost 12 months ago.

Since returning to live on the Tweed and raise her family, Helen said she was excited to be back in the world of making music.

“It is the interface between creating sublime sounds through the unity of voices and their audience enlivened with all their senses as they listen,” Helen said.

“The name, The Choir Pott, draws on a pot being something that you put things in, mix them up, and well, taste what’s cooking.

“That is exactly what The Choir Pott (the extra ‘T’ as a reference to the village of

Pottsville) will be doing.”

She said the audience can expect a range of traditional and popular repertoire from Africa, Australia, North America, and the Middle East.

Tickets are available at the door on the night, $10 for a single, $5 concession card holders and $20 for a family.

Light refreshments will be available to share at the end of the concert.

The Choir Pott’s first ever public concert on Satuday night starts at 7.30pm (NSW) at Pottsville Community Hall, Tweed Coast Rd, Pottsville.