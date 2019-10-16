Community coming together for infancy loss tomorrow

The first Purple Heart Day will be held in the Tweed tomorrow. Picture: File

THE PAIN and anguish of tragic circumstances will unite residents at Jack Evans Harbour tomorrow evening.

The first Purple Heart Day in Tweed will be held for those who have experienced the loss of an infant in their lifetime.

Mother, fathers and siblings will be at Jack Evans Harbour from 6.30pm, to tell their stories and celebrate the short lives of those they loved.

Organiser Corinne Pennay said the event will be a safe space for people to express their feelings and emotions which may have been bottled-up for a very long time.

“Everyone has the shame, pain, loss or guilt which is pushed down and repressed, and they do not reveal that pain,” Mrs Pennay said.

“It touches everyone in the community.

“It is important to be able to have that release because it affects people physically and mentally.”

The event will also have live music and will finish with the releasing of flowers to represent those who have passed away too young.

“We want people to be able to celebrate the child they had and bring to light the joy they had,” Mrs Pennay said.