Community day to see Kings Forest hospital site

CAMPAIGN: More than 30 signs were put up around the Tweed supporting a new hospital at Kings Forest, but have since been taken down.

THE community will have a chance to set foot on Leda Holdings' proposed Kings Forest hospital site at a family information day on Monday.

Cudgen farmer and Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital leader Hayley Paddon said the group would host the day so the community could make up their own mind on the site's potential.

"Everyone is seeking honesty and information, so why not get everyone to look at the site? I think our community needs to see the site before they say no,” Mrs Paddon said.

"No one has seen Kings Forest, so what better way than to get them out there so they can make up their own minds?”

She said the self-funded event would feature local Cudgen produce including sweet potato chips and a sausage sizzle, while entertainment for the kids would include a performance by local favourites Fat Albert, a jumping castle, face painting and more.

The day will be held from 10am-4pm at Depot Road, Kings Forest.

The information day comes after a ramped-up advertising campaign by Leda Holdings and Villa & Beach Real Estate, which saw more than 30 signs put up from Cudgen to Pottsville which read "Save Local Farms And Lives” and "Support Kings Forest Hospital”.

Leda Holdings development manager Reg van Rij on site. Scott Powick

Full-page ads have also been placed in the Tweed Daily News and other media outlets, while pamphlets were hand-delivered by concerned community members.

A Kings Forest Hospital website, which allows visitors to directly send community feedback forms to the State Government, was also built by key Gold Coast lobbyist Simone Holzapfel, who is working as an advisor for Leda Holdings and is a former long-time adviser to Tony Abbott and Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.

Ms Holzapfel said she had been asked by Villa & Beach Real Estate Agent Louise Beahan to help develop the website.

Ms Beahan, who holds exclusive rights to the Kings Forest development, said the upcoming project was perfect for the new hospital.

"This is an area where people could choose or choose not to live next to a hospital. We are coming and we are imminent, we already have more names on the waiting list than lot numbers. I feel the site was overlooked for the wrong reasons,” she said.