Community drive to help victims of flood

HUMANITY: Some toys and a note from a child who donated to victims of the flood.

TWEED Coast residents, many less affected by the flooding than other parts of the shire, have set up a community drive to help collect much-needed goods for victims of the floods.

Pottsville resident Penny Hockings has established the Tweed Flood Community Drive (non-perishable goods) page on Facebook to co-ordinate the drive, with collection points already confirmed at Pottsville, Cabarita and Kingscliff.

Ms Hockings said collection points would be available at Pottsville Beach Sports Club, Cabarita at Woolworths and Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club from tomorrow.

Tweed Floods Community Drive (non perishable items)

"Anyone wanting to contribute can leave it at the donation bins and we will collect and distribute,” Ms Hockings said.

"It's been amazing already. I love this community and its spirit.”

Some goods already donated to flood victims. Penny Hockings

Ms Hockings said she had decided to co-ordinate the appeal after seeing friends lose everything in the recent Brisbane floods.

"We need to do this, we just do,” she said.

"I've seen friends of mine lose everything and it is very hard. We as a community need to do all we can to support the victims. People are suffering, some have lost businesses, others have lost homes, some have lost both.

"For those of us who can't help with the clean-up, at least we can do this.”

Non-perishable food items, clothing, bedding, toiletries, bottled water and other goods all welcome, with furniture collection details to be co-ordinated soon.

Tweed Shire Council Mayoress Katie Milne briefs current Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull MP after about the disaster struck township of Murwillumbah after heavy rain caused the Tweed River to break its banks and flood the Town.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News SCOTT POWICK

The drive comes as Tweed Mayor Katie Milne launched a mayoral appeal to raise funds for people effected by flood damage.

Speaking alongside the Prime Minister and NSW Premier on Monday, Cr Milne said she hoped anybody, whether they're local, national or international, would donate to the fund.

"We will be setting up a mayoral flood appeal to try to help those effected,” Cr Milne said.

"Just contact council on our web page and you'll be able to make a cash donation. We're just calling for cash donations at this stage. If anybody can help, that'd be fantastic.”

Cr Milne said while she was thankful for the assistance of the State and Federal governments, more assistance was needed.

"Obviously we appreciate any assistance from the State and Federal Government,” she said.

"We need that as well but it's never going to be enough.”

To donate, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/ flood2017