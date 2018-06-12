Community flock to check out Kings Forest hospital site

RELOCATE: Hospital group spokesperson Haley Paddon speaks with Shelly Bornholt of Kingscliff and Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot at the info day.

MORE than 500 residents ventured to Kings Forest on Monday to check out the site the developer would like to see the new Tweed Valley Hospital built.

The community day out was organised by residents behind the Relocate the Tweed Valley Hospital from State Significant Farmland Facebook page, which has attracted more than 3550 members since the NSW Government announced the site of the hospital was to be built on farmland at Cudgen in early April.

The community day was held to give the public a chance to walk on the site that developer Leda Holdings has proposed to build the facility.

"We only decided to hold this day on Thursday and despite little notice we had an outstanding turnout,” Relocate spokesperson Hayley Paddon said.

"The open fields of King Forest were a real surprise to most and they now understand that Kings Forest is far from a forest.”

A Leda spokesperson said it was great to see so many at the site.

"It was a great opportunity for us to showcase what we think is a great development and opportunity for Tweed,” the spokesman said.

Leda, which is preparing a revised tender after NSW Health Infrastructure re-opened its expression of interest phase for six weeks, says its plans include 32ha of land set aside for a "world-class medical precinct” which would sit adjacent to the proposed town centre of the development, on the eastern-most boundary of the 900ha site.

Kings Forest spokesman Reg van Rij has earlier confirmed Leda had been in discussions with private operators over the potential to create the precinct, including a private hospital with specialist consulting suites dedicated to aged care, medical research, accommodation and child care to complement the main Tweed Valley Hospital.

The extended EOI phase closes on June 14.