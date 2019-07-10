Community groups encouraged to apply for grant funding

APPLY FOR FUNDS: Amanda Lindh and Wendy Contantine, from the Murwillumbah Community Centre, received funding from the NRCF to re-open the Murwillumbah Pantry, which was devastated in the 2017 March flood.

COMMUNITY groups across the Northern Rivers have the opportunity to advance their services when applications for a new round of grants open next week.

Applications for the 2020 Small Grants Program offered by the Northern Rivers Community Foundation will open next Wednesday, July 17.

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations across the Northern Rivers are encouraged to apply for the grants which will range from $2000 to $10,000.

During its 15 years, the NRCF has handed over more than $1.5million in grants.

The aim of these grants is to better the social and environmental fabric of the region.

"If your team focuses on social inequality, disadvantage or environment conservation, then this is your chance to get your project funded,” NRCF chair John Callanan said.

"Last year's... successful applicants averaged $4000 and attracted an extraordinary variety of wonderful people striving to aid their communities.”

Examples of recently funded projects include Bangalow Koalas tree planting day for a wildlife corridor, Clown Doctors for sick kids at Lismore Hospital and medical equipment for Tweed Palliative Support.

Applicants must be registered charitable organisations in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

To view the guidelines to see if your organisation is eligible for funding, visit www.nrcf.org.au.

Applications will close at midnight on Tuesday, August 27.