THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE: Tweed has a long-standing tradition of honouring our returned soldiers.
Offbeat

Community honours veterans throughout history

Aisling Brennan
by
19th Oct 2018 3:51 PM

THE Tweed Heads Welcome Home Committee arranged a welcome home and presentation evening at the Empire Dance Palais on October 24, 1945, to honour Tweed Heads men who had been discharged from the fighting services as well as those who had returned from prisoner-of-war camps.

The function was attended by about 900 residents of Tweed Heads and its surrounding district.

They paid tribute to over 40 of the invited 62 guests as they stepped forward when their names were called.

Each guest was presented with a cheque for five pounds as a small token of appreciation from the community.

A social evening at the Tumbulgum Hall, which took the form of a euchre tournament and dance, was held on Saturday, October 20 and was organised by the Tumbulgum Welcome Home Committee.

The hall was filled to capacity with many visitors coming from Murwillumbah and surrounding districts to take part in the festivities.

Ten returned men filed onto the stage and each of them was presented with a cheque as a small token of the district's appreciation of their services in the war effort.

  • Tweed Daily News is celebrating its 130-year anniversary in 2018 and will be publishing a commemorative edition on Saturday, November 3. Be sure to pick on up your copy at your local newsagency.
  • Tweed historian Di Millar contributed significantly to the Tweed Daily News' 125-year commemorative publication in 2013, from which this information has been extracted.
    tweed daily news 130 years tweed history
      Local Partners