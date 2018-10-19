Community honours veterans throughout history

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE: Tweed has a long-standing tradition of honouring our returned soldiers.

THE Tweed Heads Welcome Home Committee arranged a welcome home and presentation evening at the Empire Dance Palais on October 24, 1945, to honour Tweed Heads men who had been discharged from the fighting services as well as those who had returned from prisoner-of-war camps.

The function was attended by about 900 residents of Tweed Heads and its surrounding district.

They paid tribute to over 40 of the invited 62 guests as they stepped forward when their names were called.

Each guest was presented with a cheque for five pounds as a small token of appreciation from the community.

A social evening at the Tumbulgum Hall, which took the form of a euchre tournament and dance, was held on Saturday, October 20 and was organised by the Tumbulgum Welcome Home Committee.

The hall was filled to capacity with many visitors coming from Murwillumbah and surrounding districts to take part in the festivities.

Ten returned men filed onto the stage and each of them was presented with a cheque as a small token of the district's appreciation of their services in the war effort.