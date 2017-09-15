Community invited to plan for future floods

FLOOD-AFFECTED residents are invited to join an ongoing working group to help plan for future flooding.

Following the post-flood forums held in the Tweed in May, the New South Wales SES is organising working groups to carry out the ideas formulated within those original meetings.

Tweed Richmond region community engagement co-ordinator Janet Pettit said she hoped a wide selection of people could join the different working groups.

"What we're wanting to do now is to ask people who came to talk about their issues they had (in May) if they want to work in a community action team to work on those issues,” she said.

"We want the groups to come up with local strategies to solve their local problems.

"It's also recognising that sometimes we can't get to areas that become isolated, so people need to have their own emergency plans to become self-sufficient until we can get there.

"We want to talk to people about their community and create an action plan.”

Ms Pettit said the groups could look at the way communities like Tumbulgum and Uki work together to ensure everyone is safe during a flood.

"We're trying to replicate what Tumbulgum have running and Uki has set up,” Ms Pettit said.

"Uki has their own neighbourhood group and they call in if the river is rising. That (information) then gets sent to the SES.”

The working groups will be held at: