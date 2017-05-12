Community invited to SES flood forum

FLOOD DAMAGE: The council is seeking photos and video of the floods, particularly ones showing landmarks.

THE New South Wales SES is urging residents affected by the recent floods to attend a series of post-flood community forums.

Residents and businesses will have a chance to share their experiences and direct questions to members of Tweed Shire Council, the Bureau of Meteorology and other emergency services at events across the shire.

The forums will provide both the community and emergency services a platform to discuss and formulate a plan for ways to better handle a disaster like the March 31 flood.

NSW SES Richmond Tweed Region Controller Andrew McPhee said the aim of the forums was to listen to the community and to enable the SES to build an accurate picture of each community's experiences and perspectives during the recent flood events.

"These forums provide an opportunity for you to share your experiences, ask any questions you may have about the recent flood emergency and look at ways we can work together to help your community,” he said.

Mr McPhee said it was important for the community to discuss ways to continue to improve how they prepared, responded to and recovered from a disaster event.

"This forum is a necessary first step in a process to engage the community and support strategies that work towards the goal of building resilience,” he said.

MEETINGS

The post-flood community forums will be held at:

Tumbulgum Hall at 10am on Saturday, May 27

Murwillumbah RSL Club at 2pm on Saturday, May 27

Cudgen Leagues Club at 11am on Sunday, May 28

Burringbar Hall at 6pm on Monday, May 29

Meanwhile, Tweed Shire Council is urging residents to send any photos or videos taken during the flood.

"Council's engineers would appreciate any photos or videos taken during the recent flooding, particularly images that show detail and particular landmarks rather than broad flooding,” a council statement said.

"Information collected will be used to increase understanding of flooding patterns. Council is interested in your flood photos, particularly ones such as this which are at clearly identifiable locations.”

Email photos and video to floodinfo@tweed.nsw.gov.au.