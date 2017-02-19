Community love on show for Tate family with fundraiser

SUPPORT: The Tweed has rallied around Lillie (centre) and Beck Tate following James' tragic death.

JAMES Tate's life and spirit continue to be celebrated with an event raising $27,000 for his wife Beck and daughter Lillie.

Matt Buggy, from local band Fat Albert, organised the fundraiser following the much-loved 31-year-old's tragic death on January 27, after he suffered a shock heart attack days prior.

In the weeks since, $52,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign and now $27,000 through the fundraiser, which will help the young family he left behind.

In a touching message to the community, James' mum Amanda Cossins and her husband Peter issued a statement of thanks.

"We could not believe the widespread support across the community for James,” Ms Cossins said.

"We would like to offer our thanks and gratitude to everyone who has supported us during this time. Thank you to the Pottsville Tavern and the band Fat Albert for organising the fundraiser.

"The whole family are struggling with disbelief and grief at this time. However, the overwhelming support from the Tweed coast community has softened our grief and made us realise what an impact James Tate had on all the people he came in contact with. James gave 31 years of carefree love to his world - Pottsville.”

Matt Buggy, who organised the fundraiser, thanked Scott Polglase from the Pottsville Tavern and his family for helping with the event.