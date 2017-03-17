Community program aims for cheap solar, greener region

WORKING: Some of the team behind the community bulk buy, from left to right, Rory Oxenham, Bridget Mayer, Dave Rawlins, Chris Cooper, Rob Passey, James Gatland, Sally Coggiola.

A GROUP is launching a community-led bulk-buy campaign in a bid to get solar power into more Tweed homes.

Several green-minded organisations, including Suncrowd, are involved. CEO Chris Cooper said the program had already been taken up by more than 560 households in two other campaigns that have been run at Newcastle and southern NSW.

He said the aim of the bulk buy was to take solar and batteries to as many households in the region as possible, by making the process easy and offering solar at lower prices.

"We have an opportunity to build a new energy system that delivers affordable clean energy to all,” he said.

"By bringing everyone together and using bulk purchasing power, this community bulk buy provides the chance to create a step change in the uptake of renewable energy in the Northern Rivers.”

Northern Rivers community bulk buy for solar and batteries is set to launch in April.

It will cover five local government areas including Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Tweed and Richmond Valley shires.

He said part of the funds generated through the program would go to two other organisations, Enova Community and COREM, which have renewable energy projects in the Northern Rivers.

Alison Crook, of Enova Community, said the funds it received would be used in not for profit programs.

"It's always been our aim to encourage and enable take-up of renewable technologies,” she said.

"This is a great chance for people to move to solar to help protect themselves from rising energy prices, and at the same time our not-for-profit arm will receive funds to help with energy education and community benefit programs such as solar on social housing.”

A series of free events are planned, with the first at Mullumbimby on April 4, and Mur'bah on April 20.

Visit: suncrowd.com.au