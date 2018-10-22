Community raises road safety concerns for Pottsville quarry

TRAFFIC FEARS: A proposal to increase traffic movement to and from the Dunloe Sand Quarry in Pottsville is being assessed by the Department of Planning and Environment.

MORE trucks could be driving around Pottsville within months if a proposal to increase traffic movements to and from a major sand mine is approved.

The Department of Planning and Environment is assessing whether to allow a modification to the 2008 approval of the Dunloe Sand Quarry on Pottsville-Mooball Rd, which would triple vehicle movements to and from the site.

The application does not propose to increase the total extraction limit.

Pottsville resident Lyn Dickinson, whose submission was among 24 opposing the proposal, said she was concerned for the safety of road users if more trucks were on the road.

"If the application is approved, a total of 240 vehicle movements would be allowed in a 10-hour period on week days and 120 in a five-hour period on Saturdays to and from the mine site,” Ms Dickinson said.

"That equates on average to one vehicle movement every two and a half minutes.”

While public submissions have now closed, Tweed Shire Council also lodged its opposition to the proposal, triggering an automatic inquiry with the Independent Planning Commission (IPC).

"The submission raised a variety of concerns with the proposed increase in daily truck movements,” a council spokesperson said.

"From an officer level, the increase in truck movements was acceptable, subject to the payment of applicable road contributions and certain road upgrades being undertaken.

"Ecological and amenity concerns were also highlighted. The additional councillor comments objected to the proposed modification. The commission then required the Department of Planning and Environment to re-exhibit the modification as it was considered that the initial exhibition of the modification may have been misleading in terms of the actual increase in truck movements being proposed.”

Ms Dickinson said she hoped the DPE would also consider the potential impact increased traffic might have on surrounding koalas and the future population increase when Dunloe Park estate is built.

The DPE is expected to deliver its recommendation to the IPC within weeks.