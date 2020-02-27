Community rallies for mum of boy killed in daycare tragedy
THE Cairns mum of the three-year-old boy killed in a hot bus has received almost $11,000 in donations in just two days to help her pay funeral costs for her "beautiful boy".
With the words "God Bless you all", Muriel Namok, who has not publicly spoken about her loss, launched the gofundme.com campaign with a $10,000 goal on Wednesday.
"We can't thank you enough,'' her donation page, which has been shared 5.7K times says.
"The kind words, prayers and financial support our community has shown has been overwhelming.
"Last week our family experienced a tragic loss.
"Muriel and her immediate family are mourning the loss of their beautiful boy and our entire community is grieving.''
Two daycare centre workers have been charged with manslaughter after they allegedly left the boy to die on the minibus for six hours in extreme heat last Tuesday.
Grace Wearne, of gofundme, said they had been in direct contact with the family and can confirm that a close relative of his parents is managing the fundraiser.
She said over $10,000 had been raised and the donation total was rising quickly.
It is understood a date for the memorial and funeral is yet to be confirmed.