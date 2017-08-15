Community rallies to give Scarlett a reason to smile

NIKITA Godden has finally been able to give her little girl the news they had both been yearning for.

"I just told her we made our $4500 target and her little face just lit up," the Bonogin mother said after Gold Coasters reached into their pockets to help fund five-year-old Scarlett's crucial eye surgery in the wake of a public health bungle.

"She said 'So I can have my surgery?' and I said 'So many people wanted to help you' … to think people see my daughter's sight as a worthwhile investment is overwhelming.

"We may have fallen through the cracks at Queensland Health but the community has stood up and given us this incredible opportunity."

Scarlett has a turned eye and the family was urgently raising funds for corrective surgery as it may lead to blindness. Picture Mike Batterham

The Bulletin yesterday revealed Scarlett, who was born with esotropia ('turned eyes'), had waited almost two years for an appointment at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital only to learn she had never been placed on a waiting list.

