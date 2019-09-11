Menu
BOUND FOR GLORY: Flanker Ross Colvin scores for Casuarina in the FNC rugby minor semi-final against Lennox Head.
Rugby Union

Community rallying behind club

Michael Doyle
11th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
THERE is a buzz in the air across Casuarina as the Barbarians prepare to play their A-grade grand final.

Casuarina Beach played their first season in 2017 and, since then, have gone from strength to strength both on and off the field.

Home crowds have grown steadily over the last three seasons and the club will be sending bus-loads of fans down to Lismore to cheer on the side in their grand final against Wollongbar-Alstonville on Saturday afternoon.

“We have enough interest to have two supporters’ buses to go down to the game,” coach Mick Hall said.

“The club is feeling great.”

Hall said he had people around the community taking a growing interest in the club — something he believes gives the club a solid platform to grow in the future.

“You have people in the cafes and shops around town see you wearing the club shirt or hat and they ask how the team will go that weekend,” Hall said.

