Community ramps up plans for new Kingscliff skate park

KINGSCLIFF residents are one step closer to getting a skate park, as Tweed Shire Council agrees to further community consultation about the project.

A recent online poll on social media created by Kingscliff Youth and Family Space revealed 55 per cent of voters, or 311 people of the 560 who voted, were in favour of the proposed site opposite Kingscliff Police Station on Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

Kingscliff Youth and Family Space spokesperson Kristie Hedley said the poll showed residents wanted to see council take action and start planning for a skate park in the area.

"Those people who have voted on the poll are most likely all ratepayers,” Ms Hedley said.

"When you look at it in terms of Kingscliff's population, I think we sit at about 8000, so that's around 15 per cent of the population has voted.

"I think we're well and truly past the point of asking whether we have community support because yes we do.”

While an exact date is yet to be set, Tweed Shire Council is organising a round table discussion about the skate park options with Kingscliff residents in April.

Ms Hedley said she hoped council would take the petition into consideration, especially after the Marine Pde skate park site was identified in council's 2007 foreshore plan.

"When they did the 2016 Kingscliff locality plan, they then again reaffirmed their position that this is the spot,” she said. "That 2007 foreshore plan was a 20-year plan, we're 10 years through that now. Do we have to wait another 10 years for our families to have a space to come with their kids?

"That's a whole generation that's waited then. People have contacted us saying they did a petition 20 years ago and they're now adults. We don't want to see this generation of kids when they're 20 saying the same thing.”

Ms Hedley said she hoped supporters of the project would attend the council meeting in April.