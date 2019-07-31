Menu
TRAGEDY STRIKES: The South Burnett community has been rattled by the sudden death of Tyson Christensen.
Community rallies around family after death of young boy

Laura Blackmore
31st Jul 2019 2:04 PM

THE shock death of a young boy has numbed his family, hometown and local schools.

One of six young children, Tyson Christensen died on Monday.

A close family friend said the loss of the "beautiful, loved boy" was "sudden and absolutely devastating for his family, friends and the whole small town community".

Aiesha Robinson started a fundraiser page for the community to help the family cover the costs of "a funeral they never should have had to plan".

"The beautiful family need time with Tyson's five other younger siblings who would be suffering terribly, and rest of their family, to grieve the loss of an angel, taken too soon."

Wheatlands State School principal Adam Head wrote on Facebook that the family was unable to return to their home currently, as a result of the death of the boy.

The school has offered to be a drop-off point for any everyday items that will help the family while they grieve.

There has been an outpouring of support on social media for the family.

The tight-knit community has already raised nearly one-third of the total $15,000 target.

With a total of $4440 being donated so far, people have also been leaving supportive messages for the family on the GoFundMe page.

"Tyson will always be in the hearts of so, so many people that he loved and was loved by and this news is absolutely heartbreaking," the GoFundMe page reads.

If you would like to contribute and support the family, visit the GoFundMe page here.

If this story has raised any issues for you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

