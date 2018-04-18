Menu
FUN: Jade Catania, Lucas Weston, Bailey Williams-Davidson and Xavier Diamond enjoy the barbecue.
Community reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Aisling Brennan
18th Apr 2018 11:57 AM

THE Tweed community has come together to commemorate the hardships faced during the March 2017 floods.

Tweed Shire Council hosted a barbecue on Thursday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the floods and celebrate the friendships formed during the one-in-100-year flood.

Murwillumbah SES made sure the sausages kept coming as people enjoyed the live entertainment and children's activities.

People were also given the opportunity to speak with council officers about flood mapping, including predictions for a one-in-500-year flood.

Mayor Katie Milne said the barbecue, which had been initially postponed due to bad weather, was a chance for people to reflect.

"We wanted to acknowledge that people are still having a hard time, that they're suffering,” Cr Milne said at the barbecue.

"Everybody just rose to the occasion (during the clean-up).

"We're here to help in whatever way we can, get together, share stories, catch up and check in with everybody.”

Reverend Chris Lindsay said the barbecue was an opportunity to help the community come to terms with their grief.

"There will be some people who are waiting to catch up with their grief,” Rev Lindsay said.

"They might have a range of emotions.

"Some of us just lost a few hours of sleep, some lost businesses and cars and livestock, while some people lost loved ones and friends.

"I think it's great we have a public moment to try to remember what happened 12 months ago.”

