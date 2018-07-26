Community set to have its say on Kingscliff Locality Plan

PLANNING: The Kingscliff Locality Plan will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days.

THE draft Kingscliff Locality Plan will finally be placed on public exhibition after it was approved 16 months ago.

Tweed Shire Council on Thursday voted 5-2 in favour of placing the controversial draft plan on public exhibition for 28 days to display the changes to height limits made in 2017 limiting medium-density residential zones to 12.2m and business zones to 13.6m.

The public consultation will consist only of online feedback and round-table discussions hosted by council staff.

Councillor Ron Cooper said it was time the public saw the plans, after council had originally supported putting it out to public exhibition on March 16, 2017 and then again endorsed the consultation period on August 3, 2017, following delays during discussions with Gales Holdings about E-Zones and Offset Options at West Kingscliff.

"Given that there are complications with negotiations with (Gales Holdings), I have tried to accommodate those negotiations and still get our height limits through,” Cr Cooper said.

"Every single recommendation to us recommended 28 days advertising.”

While no date has been set for the consultation period, the environmental protection areas over the Gales Holdings site is subject to negotiation and will not be finalised before the public exhibition period.