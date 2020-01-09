COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Support comes from vandalism attack

The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.

The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.

THE owner of a vandalised Kingscliff business had his spirits lifted after the community rallied around him.

Jackson Quinn, who has been at the helm of The Salty Beardman cafe for two years, walked into work Wednesday morning to find $1700 worth of damage to the front doors and windows of his store.

The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.

Domino's Pizza Kingscliff had also been damaged.

The Marine Pde shop owner said the sight was demoralising.

"Costs add up and especially for a small business, little things can turn into big things," he said.

"I had 100 thoughts running through my head, thinking about if things had been stolen and then I called my insurance and the glass guy to fix it as soon as possible.

"It's my first insurance claim so I hope they don't put my premiums up."

The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.

Thankfully, Mr Quinn's insurance covered most of the damage.

Frustrated he put a post up on Facebook appealing for information to pass onto the police.

He said he was staggered by the response of people trying to help.

"All the community tried to help out which was awesome because as a small business I didn't have cameras myself," he said.

Mr Quinn was inundated with photos, CCTV footage and phone calls from community members.

"I even had a few other business owners and people drop in and check and see if there was anything they could help me with," he said.

"It can be pretty sad walking into this but the community has been great and I want to thank them.

Mr Quinn passed all the information collected to the police.

The NSW Police were contacted for comment.