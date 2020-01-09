Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.
The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.
News

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Support comes from vandalism attack

Jessica Lamb
9th Jan 2020 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of a vandalised Kingscliff business had his spirits lifted after the community rallied around him.

Jackson Quinn, who has been at the helm of The Salty Beardman cafe for two years, walked into work Wednesday morning to find $1700 worth of damage to the front doors and windows of his store.

 

The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.
The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.

 

Domino's Pizza Kingscliff had also been damaged.

The Marine Pde shop owner said the sight was demoralising.

"Costs add up and especially for a small business, little things can turn into big things," he said.

"I had 100 thoughts running through my head, thinking about if things had been stolen and then I called my insurance and the glass guy to fix it as soon as possible.

"It's my first insurance claim so I hope they don't put my premiums up."

 

The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.
The aftermath of vandalism at The Salty Beardman Cafe in Kingscliff on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Jackson Quinn.

 

Thankfully, Mr Quinn's insurance covered most of the damage.

Frustrated he put a post up on Facebook appealing for information to pass onto the police.

He said he was staggered by the response of people trying to help.

"All the community tried to help out which was awesome because as a small business I didn't have cameras myself," he said.

Mr Quinn was inundated with photos, CCTV footage and phone calls from community members.

"I even had a few other business owners and people drop in and check and see if there was anything they could help me with," he said.

"It can be pretty sad walking into this but the community has been great and I want to thank them.

Mr Quinn passed all the information collected to the police.

The NSW Police were contacted for comment. 

More Stories

Show More
kingscliff twdcommunity twdcrime twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man facing historic sex assault charges named

        premium_icon Man facing historic sex assault charges named

        Crime Warren John McCorriston is accused of sexually assaulting three girls. he has been extradited to New South Wales to face charges.

        BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos show Tweed drought reality

        premium_icon BEFORE AND AFTER: Photos show Tweed drought reality

        News Read more: Tweed’s koala habitats are a high bushfire risk

        Murder accused fronts court from police station

        premium_icon Murder accused fronts court from police station

        Crime 18-year-old charged with the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas

        Get a haircut to help our furry friends

        Get a haircut to help our furry friends

        Community The plight of animals in bushfires has touched the heart of a local business owner.