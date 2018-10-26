Community to discuss future of Jack Evans Boat Harbour

COME ON DOWN: Big Trev wants to see more people, like Samantha Ford and Leetesha Endicott, having fun at Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

TWEED business owners want to see Jack Evans Boat Harbour revitalised in an effort to encourage more visitors into the region.

The push for change comes as Tweed Shire Council seeks community consultation on its plan of management for the park, which will act as a guide in future planning and management of Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

Trevor "Big Trev” Arbon, owner of Big Trev's Watersports, spends every day on the banks of the harbour and believes council should be encouraging more families to use the park.

"There needs to be more family events and fun days down here,” Mr Arbon said.

"Sometimes I think it is under-utilised and we need to have more things happening down here, one-off events and markets are a great idea.

"It's already a safe and healthy environment for children, this is one of the safest places on the coast to swim and to keep it as a swimming hole is a great idea.”

Meanwhile, Duane Makawe, owner of Black Sheep Barber on Bay St, said he didn't think upgrading the park would make any difference at all to surrounding businesses, but hoped families would be able to use the harbour more.

"There's nowhere for families to kick a ball around, the park a lot of the time is empty,” he said.

"Council needs to flatten it out and make it more accessible for people who like to play games on it.”

The council is hosting a family fun day today to encourage residents to share their thoughts on the future of the park.

"Jack Evans Boat Harbour was constructed as a high- quality and accessible regional facility, and we want to ensure its management and future development is reflective of the values and aspirations of the Tweed community,” the council's recreation services manager, Stewart Brawley, said.

"Your input will help council develop its priorities to ... manage the precinct to better meet the needs of our growing community.

"We'd love as many people as possible to complete the survey.”

When: Today from 10am-1pm (NSW)

Where: Jack Evans Boat Harbour

Info: To view the plan of management, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/JEBH.

Public submissions will close on Tuesday, November 30