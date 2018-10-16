Community to have say on future of Jack Evans Boat Harbour

WHAT'S IN STORE? Tweed Chamber of Commerce members Greg Arnold and Shaun Costello want to see Jack Evans Boat Harbour better utilised to become a great community resource.

WHAT'S IN STORE? Tweed Chamber of Commerce members Greg Arnold and Shaun Costello want to see Jack Evans Boat Harbour better utilised to become a great community resource. Scott Powick

WATER PARKS, cafes and playgrounds are just some of the ideas being pitched to transform Jack Evans Boat Harbour.

Tweed Shire Council is developing a new plan of management to dictate the future of the popular Tweed Heads waterway, and the community is invited to make submissions on what should be included in the plan.

Tweed Chamber of Commerce board member Shaun Costello said the chamber had asked its members their thoughts on what they'd like to see in the plan.

"We're just seeking feedback from our members,” Mr Costello said.

"There's already been six or seven ideas on what should be done.

"It's certainly underutilised. We've got to do something.

"It's got to be some of the most valuable land on the Tweed.

"Encouraging kids, animals and coffees (similar to parks on the Gold Coast) seems to bring in the crowds.

"Up at Southport they've got that inflatable park and people come from far and wide.”

Visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/JEBH to have your say.

Submissions close on November 30.