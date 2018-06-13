Community to join talks about Tweed Valley Hospital site

HOSPTIAL: Protest signs at the proposed site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.

HOSPTIAL: Protest signs at the proposed site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen. Richard Mamando

THE community is getting to voice its opinions on the preferred location of the Tweed Valley Hospital, as Tweed Shire Council plans to finalise its own community reference group.

Councillors have called an extraordinary meeting in Murwillumbah on Thursday at 4pm to assess the 27 applicants who have nominated themselves to join the community reference group.

Mayor Katie Milne last month received council's approval to organise the community reference group, which aims to help all seven councillors make informed decisions when discussing possible site locations for the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital as part of the State Government's Council Reference Group.

The decision to host a community reference group follows on-going debate between the community over whether the chosen Tweed Valley Hospital site in Cudgen is appropriate because it is located on state significant farmland.

Council on Thursday will decide whether it approves all 27 applicants to join the community reference group, select only a few to join or alternatively decide not go ahead with the consultation plans.

Council staff have recommended all 27 applicants be approved to join the group, as th State Government's Council Reference Group only has two to three scheduled meetings left during the deliberation process.

The 27 applicants have each expressed their interest to join the community reference group to share their thoughts on the site selection process of the Tweed Valley Hospital.

The 27 applicants are:

Penny Hockings

SallyJohannsen

Stephen Borg

Dot Holdom

Bill Rodgers

Dion Andrews

Donna Smith

Keith Rowland

Barbara Nowland

David Brunckhorst

Barbara Roughan

Jenny Hayes

Julie Murray

Lindy Smith on behalf of the Tweed District Residents & Ratepayers Association

Barry Thomas

Irene Timmins

Richard Roberts

Brian Keating

Ron Hoffman

Simon Dawson

Hayley Paddon

Lachlan Mcintosh

Steve Twohill

Graham MacGillivray Neave

Val Kirk

Graham Challender

Ronny Hoskisson

No date has yet been set for the first community reference group meeting.

* The Tweed Daily News is hosting its own community forum on the hospital issue on Monday, June 18 at Tweed Heads Civic Centre Auditorium from 5-7pm.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard will be among the panellists at the meeting.