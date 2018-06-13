Community to join talks about Tweed Valley Hospital site
THE community is getting to voice its opinions on the preferred location of the Tweed Valley Hospital, as Tweed Shire Council plans to finalise its own community reference group.
Councillors have called an extraordinary meeting in Murwillumbah on Thursday at 4pm to assess the 27 applicants who have nominated themselves to join the community reference group.
Mayor Katie Milne last month received council's approval to organise the community reference group, which aims to help all seven councillors make informed decisions when discussing possible site locations for the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital as part of the State Government's Council Reference Group.
The decision to host a community reference group follows on-going debate between the community over whether the chosen Tweed Valley Hospital site in Cudgen is appropriate because it is located on state significant farmland.
Council on Thursday will decide whether it approves all 27 applicants to join the community reference group, select only a few to join or alternatively decide not go ahead with the consultation plans.
Council staff have recommended all 27 applicants be approved to join the group, as th State Government's Council Reference Group only has two to three scheduled meetings left during the deliberation process.
The 27 applicants have each expressed their interest to join the community reference group to share their thoughts on the site selection process of the Tweed Valley Hospital.
The 27 applicants are:
- Penny Hockings
- SallyJohannsen
- Stephen Borg
- Dot Holdom
- Bill Rodgers
- Dion Andrews
- Donna Smith
- Keith Rowland
- Barbara Nowland
- David Brunckhorst
- Barbara Roughan
- Jenny Hayes
- Julie Murray
- Lindy Smith on behalf of the Tweed District Residents & Ratepayers Association
- Barry Thomas
- Irene Timmins
- Richard Roberts
- Brian Keating
- Ron Hoffman
- Simon Dawson
- Hayley Paddon
- Lachlan Mcintosh
- Steve Twohill
- Graham MacGillivray Neave
- Val Kirk
- Graham Challender
- Ronny Hoskisson
No date has yet been set for the first community reference group meeting.
* The Tweed Daily News is hosting its own community forum on the hospital issue on Monday, June 18 at Tweed Heads Civic Centre Auditorium from 5-7pm.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard will be among the panellists at the meeting.