Community will decide on whether or not to build school

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says there's $100 million for primary schools in the Tweed but is adamant none of the money is set aside for a new Pottsville facility.

This comes despite calls for a new high school in the area to meet increasing population.

"I've got $100 million there for upgrades in Tweed and Kingscliff, it's not Pottsville,” he said.

"The next plan is to consult with the school community, to consult with the mums and dads and wider community.

"Our options are to build a new primary school or to renovate existing primary schools. The point I'm making is there's no limitations on this money, we can build a new one or fix an old one but I'm not one to cram a decision down people's throats.

"What I will be doing is go back to the town to talk to the school communities, the principals, the teachers, the P&Cs and say, 'well, we have this money, let's do something we can agree on'.”

The Pottsville community has long called for a high school to cater for the growing area but Mr Provest said in early-2014 any such development was at least a decade away, according to demographers.