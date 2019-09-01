Company linked with fatal crash now in fresh police strife

HOT WATER: A company linked to a double fatality last year is in fresh police trouble.

HEAVY vehicles from a company linked to a double fatal crash last year have been among nearly 1600 trucks to come to notice during a week-long joint compliance operation in regional NSW.

Police attached to the Traffic Task Force, with the assistance of Roads and Maritime Services Inspectors, conducted Operation Impact targeting heavy vehicle offences within the Tamworth, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie areas between Monday, August 26 to Friday, August 30.

During the operation, a truck was stopped at the Pine Creek Heavy Vehicle Inspection Station about 8.45am on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old driver was subject to a random drug test which allegedly returned a positive indication to cannabis. He was banned from driving for 24 hours.

Police are awaiting the results of laboratory testing before determining any further legal action.

At 2.45pm on the same day, a truck driver was stopped and issued with a court attendance notice for allegedly breaching his working hours.

Both trucks were registered to a Central West NSW company linked to a crash near Dubbo in January 2018 that left two people dead and 12 others injured.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Middlemiss said even though initiatives such as Operation Impact have been running for several years, they will continue until owners and operators can ensure all trucks are compliant.



"We do these operations for the simplest of reasons - to keep dangerous trucks and drivers off our roads, and to make the road safer for everyone," Acting Assistant Commissioner Middlemiss said.

"Everyone has the right to get where they are going as safely as possible."



During the operation one driver was charged with a special range drink driving offence while three drivers returned positive indications for illicit substances from 66 random drug tests.

254 infringement notices were issued for offences ranging from severe work diary and load breaches to false and misleading diary entries