Compassion urged in flood aid decisions

Richmond MP Justine Elliot (centre) introduces NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley to South Murwillumbah Post Office owners Rod and Katherine Butterworth on a tour of flood damage.

WHILE flood-affected business owners in South Murwillumbah appreciated a visit by NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley on Thursday, at least one would have liked to have seen an insurance assessor drop in as well.

Post office owner Rod Butterworth is waiting on an insurance assessment to help with repairs.

He's open, but conducting business in a very limited way with no computers after almost two metres of water went through his premises.

Mr Foley said any government response to floods could be better planned, with a central co-ordinating agency.

Asked about the lack of Category C assistance to some flooded areas, Mr Foley said the Prime Minister and NSW Premier should look at that matter very quickly.

The Federal Government announced earlier this month that it would provide Category C assistance to small businesses affected by floods in Murwillumbah, South Murwillumbah, Condong and Bray Park, leaving out areas also badly affected like Chinderah, Mooball and Tumbulgum.

The Category C disaster funding includes standard grants of up to $15,000 for small businesses and not-for-profit organisations.

"I just urge federal and state governments to err on the side of compassion and generosity,” Mr Foley said.

At the end of a long line of politicians to visit the flooded region, Mr Foley said the best time to visit a disaster area was "once the national cameras have gone away”.

"It's really moving to talk to people,” he said. "We want insurers to lift their game and respond swiftly.”

Mr Foley met with council representatives, the SES and local business owners in a roundtable discussion.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said after the meeting that issues raised were wide-ranging. She said a major and fundamental investment was needed from federal and state governments for flood recovery.

"We need an urgent response from government to help our community,” she said.

"We need more flexibility for grants. I'd also be calling on insurance companies to assist people.”

Mrs Elliot said a lot of people were homeless and needed urgent support.

Postmaster Mr Butterworth told Mr Foley that a lot of businesspeople had lost houses through the flood as well as business premises.

Mr Butterworth also complained about the amount of paperwork he had to fill in to apply for Category C funding.

"We have to provide tax returns, profit and loss (statements) from the accountant, receipts...,” he said.

"That information can be shared with anyone, which is a bit of a worry.

"I've been here for nine years. This is the first flood we've experienced - we've had a couple of close calls.”

Mr Butterworth does have insurance cover.

"I phoned the company on March 31. They said, 'don't worry, you're covered', but I haven't seen anyone,” he said.