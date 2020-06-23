Compensation bill racks up after high speed car chase

A man who allegedly led police on a high-speed car chase through Murwillumbah will have to face court and a hefty compensation bill. Photo: Tweed Byron Police District.

A MAN who allegedly led police on a high-speed car chase through Murwillumbah will have to face court and a hefty compensation bill.

Police attempted to stop the driver for a routine traffic stop on Byangum Rd, Murwillumbah, about 11am on Saturday.

It is alleged the 40-year-old man took off at speed along Brisbane St and crossed double-white lines to overtake a car.

The driver allegedly continued along Tweed Valley Way towards Condong travelling about 110km/h in a 60km/h speed zone.

Road spikes were successfully deployed but the driver allegedly collided with a trailer being towed by another driver to try to avoid them.

He allegedly continued driving for about three kilometres when the man drove through a wire safety barrier to cross the wrong side of the road.

Police ended the chase but later found the car allegedly abandoned in a nearby canfield and pursued the man on foot.

The Murwillumbah man was allegedly found and had to be pepper sprayed because of his aggressive behaviour.

He was arrested and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive while disqualified and possession of a prohibited drug.

Police will be seeking $1008.56 compensation to replace the tyre deflation device and the Roads and Maritime Services will seek compensation damage to the safety barriers.

The owner of the trailer the man allegedly collided with will supply court with an invoice for damages.