Competition blooms at garden club show

SPRING DELIGHT: Rae and Denis Kinzet, who have been nurturing their Pottsville garden for ten years, are looking forward to the Twin Towns and District Garden Club's annual Garden Show.

SPRING is in the air and the Twin Towns and District Garden Club will embrace the season with its annual Flower and Garden Show.

The show will take place at Tweed Heads Civic Centre from 8.30am-2.30pm on Saturday, September 16.

Rhonda Pettigrew, one of the show's co-ordinators, said there would be cut flowers, potted plants, floral art, photography and produce on show.

She said members of the public were invited to exhibit alongside the garden club's members at no cost.

Ms Pettigrew said exhibits would be delivered on Friday ahead of the judging, which would put the region's best green thumbs to the test.

"There's a little bit of a friendly competition,” she said.

"As well as the beautiful display of the exhibits at the show, other attractions are the large selection of reasonably priced plants from club members.”

There will be flavour- infused honey, a bees display, heritage seeds, pottery and more on offer.

"This show provides a wonderful opportunity to buy special gifts as well as topping up your garden with quality, reasonably priced plants,” she said.

For more visit www.twin townsgardenclub.com.