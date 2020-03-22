COMPETITION: How to win an armful of locally grown avocadoes

AVO GO: Tropical Fruit World staff Lia Roodnat and Kristy McKinnon get ready for their unique competition where you can win as many avocadoes as you can carry. Photo: SCOTT POWICK.

IF you love avocados, you'd better have long arms, especially if you visit Tropical Fruit World in the Tweed Valley.

The tourist attraction is running a "Win an armful of Avos" competition through Instagram and Facebook which will see a weekly question posted to reply to.

The weekly winner goes home with as many avocados as they can carry unaided.

Like many tourist operations national Tropical Fruit World (TFW), is looking at ways of continuing operations during the COVID-19 crisis and that has meant making some adjustments to its annual Avocado Festival.

General Manager Aymon Gow said while it was important to follow directions and safe hygiene practices, it didn't mean people what to be confined to their homes.

"We remain open and have pared back the Avo festival a bit to consist of onsite activity only, but people can still come and try our Sweet Home Avocado menu specials that will run in the café," Mr Gow said.

"These specials will present the sweet side of this popular fruit and include an Avocado and Nougat Semifreddo dessert, Avocado Smoothie, and Avocado and Coconut Ice creams with Choc-coated Farm Honeycomb.

Other dishes will champion avocados as well, such as our Stacked avocado and local king prawn salad.

Tropical Fruit World will be holding a Golden 'Egg' Hunt will be held on Sunday, April 5 (weekend before Easter) where one golden avocado will be hidden in the avocado grove on the front lawns.

Whoever finds the golden avocado will win a complimentary design-your-own fruit ice cream cone from our Cafe. These 'egg' hunts will then be held once a day from Tuesday, April 14 until the end of the NSW school holidays, April 26.

A 'Guac and Roll' live music and Mexican event to be held on Saturday, March 28 has been cancelled.

Tropical Fruit World Head Chef Chey Farrell with his warm Chocolate Sapoti creation Scott Powick

The park is now selling $10 buckets of avos throughout the festival.

"We are open at Tropical Fruit World 10am to 4pm daily and like all hospitality businesses we are treating our responsibility in safe trade seriously, we have stepped up sanitation procedures and social distancing of groups," Mr Gow said.

"We also have many outdoor seating options for those who might like a coffee and a meal. Fortunately this property is 165 acres and guests are very spread out at any one time during their visit.

"To assist those in high risk categories we are launching a fruit box pick up and delivery service this afternoon which allows people to send some immunity boosting produce to themselves or susceptible loved ones without leaving the house.

"This will be sold through our regular online store plantationcollection.com.au.

"If we all trade responsibly during this time we can keep tourism and hospitality businesses trading and employing locals."